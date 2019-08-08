Donald Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton. I firmly believe that without Russian interference, he would not have prevailed in the Electoral College.
He wanted James Comey to give Michael Flynn a pass. In an attempt to obstruct justice in the Robert Mueller investigation, he fired Comey and tried to fire Mueller. He made several attempts to curtail the investigation, including urging Jeff Sessions to unrecuse himself. He created a false narrative about the Trump Tower meeting and instructed Don McGahn to lie for him.
I read the heavily-redacted Mueller report in its entirety, including Trump’s “amnesia-inspired” written response to questions.
Half of surveyed Americans believe that he is a racist. That alone makes him unfit for the highest office in the land.
Gerard Decoteau, Lewiston
