Over the last 3 years on the Select Board I’ve learned a lot and that it takes a certain type of individual to get stuff done. I think Carlton Sprague is that kind of person. He cares about the town, knows that taxes need to stay low and is running for the right reasons. I think the Paris Select Board would be better off if he is elected. That’s why I’m voting for Carlton Sprague.

Scott Buffington

South Paris

