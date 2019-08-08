BRIDGTON — Gallery 302 welcomes a new artist, Karen McDonnell. Karen has been joyfully exploring the arts for many years, including at Trinity College in Hartford, CT, the Philadelphia College of Art and the Rhode Island School of Design. She also studied with Angel Marinosci, Jr., including two trips to Venice, Italy. A jewelry designer for over thirty years, she founded “The Golden Hound Jewelry” to help raise funds for canine cancer research and animal rescue worldwide.

When Karen plays the piano, she sees colors. Karen thinks of color and painting and music as one. The acts of applying paint to the canvas and applying pressure to the keys on a keyboard are connected through their shared elements of creative design: composition, movement, texture and rhythm. Both reflect and speak to our hearts and souls. Both have the power to unite and to heal.

Karen peacefully shares her life in Bridgton with her husband Michael and their rescue dogs, Tena and Barney. It is her hope that her paintings will speak to you like a favorite song. To view Karen’s work, stop into Gallery 302 at 112 Main Street in Bridgton, ME. For more information, call 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

