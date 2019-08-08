Falmouth police arrested a Lewiston man who they say started an altercation at a family’s home on Beechwood Lane on Thursday morning.

Donald Murphy, 59, faces several charges, Lt. Jeffrey Pardue said in a news release.

According to police, Murphy went to the home around 10 a.m. and became got into an “altercation” with two residents. Workers from a construction company who were working on a nearby property heard the disturbance, rushed to the scene and tried to intervene, and Murphy forced his way into the family’s home.

“After a physical struggle with responding Falmouth Police Officers, Murphy was restrained and taken into custody,” Pardue said.

An ambulance crew treated the victims’ injuries at the scene. They were not hospitalized.

Murphy was taken to the Cumberland County Jail, where he was charged with domestic violence elevated aggravated assault, aggravated reckless conduct, burglary and refusing to submit to arrest.

Murphy is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Sept. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

