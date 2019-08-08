NORWAY — The friends and members of the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., are almost ready for their 20th annual Tent-N-Treasures Yard Sale to be held at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

The sale will happen rain or shine. It is under 10 tents, which will fill the entire church parking lot. Set-up will begin Tuesday evening and will last late into Friday night, Aug. 23. The church is looking for volunteers to help during the day on Thursday and Friday. Call the office at 207-743-2290 to volunteer. Youth group members and advisers will spend the night under the tents.

There will be no “early birds” or “previews” allowed before the sale which will run from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hot dogs and cold drinks will be available at 10:30 a.m.

The revenue from the yard sale will be used to support the missions of the Second Congregational Church.

