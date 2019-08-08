LEWISTON – Gilman J. Lamare, 77, of Bates Street died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. He was born in Madawaska, Nov. 5, 1941, a son of Philip and Marie Saucier Lamare Sr.

Gilman was educated in the Lewiston school system. He then worked for many years at Clark Shoe. In 1976 he went to work for Lewiston High School as a custodian and retired from there in 2004 as director of maintenance.

He was predeceased by his parents; siblings, Normand, Herman, Philip Jr. and sisters, Bernice, Vera and Joan.

Survivors include his daughter, Rae Lynn and her husband, Dean Sherwood; his sisters, Marie, Ruth and Gilmay; and his dog, Mollie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 12 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Sacred Heart Place, Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Switzerland Road, Lewiston.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in his memory may be made to

American Heart Association

51 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

or to

Joslin Diabetes Center

1 Joslin Place

Boston, MA 02215

