BETHEL – John Clinton Day “J.C.”, 69 of Bethel left us on Aug. 1, 2019.

He was born Feb. 19, 1950 to Leroy and Lois Day of Bryant Pond.

He graduated from Woodstock High School, then enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam for two years. When he came home he married Susan, his wife of 48 years. He was well known for his vegetable garden, pig roasts and chili, of course. He enjoyed fishing, farming, gardening. He loved to play pool or darts at the Backstage (Funky Red Barn) or being around his friends, in general, of which he had many.

John was predeceased by his brother, George Day; and mother, Lois Day.

He is survived by his father, Leroy Day; wife, Susan; daughter, Lorraine Walley, daughter, Jeanie Sylvester and husband Michael, George Day and fiancé, Jessica Koskela; grandchildren, Gabriel and Cassandra Sylvester, Courtney Downs and Chip Calderwood; sisters, Amy Smith and Mary Day; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at the Locke Mills Legion post on August 11 at 2 p.m.

