LEWISTON – Lannie A. Dunn, 68, a resident of Lewiston, formerly of North Monmouth, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at the Marshwood Center in Lewiston. He was born in Augusta, on Oct. 24, 1950, the son of the late Clayton and Evelyn (Safford) Dunn.

He was a 1970 graduate of Monmouth Academy. He worked as a timekeeper for Blue Rock Industries in Leeds and later as a weigh master at K & K Excavation. Lannie enjoyed listening to music, going for rides and out to eat.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Karen Sawyer; her children and grandchildren of Augusta and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 14 at Gracelawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 980 Turner Street, Auburn, Maine. Arrangements under the care of BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth.

