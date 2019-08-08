AUBURN – Louis P. Lagasse Jr., 56, a resident of Seventh St. passed away unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at his residence.He was born in Lewiston, Oct. 1, 1962, the son of Louis P. and Marie (Gervais) Lagasse Sr.Louis was a passionate volunteer with the American Red Cross. He was known for his charity in supporting Indian children schools as well as for children in poor countries.Survivors include his mother, Marie of Auburn; two sisters, Sandra Sieckowski of Lewiston and Philiippa Auclair and husband, Stephen of Auburn. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.Besides his father he was predeceased by two brothers, Daniel and Robert; a nephew, Joseph Auclair; and a brother-in-law, Gary Sieckowski.Burial will be held privately at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.comArrangements by PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME.Memorial donations may be made in Louis’s memory to the Red Cross of Maine at www.redcross.org

