LEWISTON – Regis R. Beaulieu, 75, of Monmouth, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born in Lewiston on July 24, 1944, the son of the late Arthur and Fleurette (Dube Castonguay) Beaulieu. Regis graduated from Lewiston High School in 1962 and Beal College in 1973. He joined and proudly served his country in The United States Marine Corps. He also served in The Army National Guard. Regis will always be remembered for his love of cars and car racing. He will be deeply missed by many.

He is survived by his companion, Shirley (Adams-Ritz) of Monmouth, his two children: Michael Bowers of South Carolina and Deanna Bush of Tennessee; his two grandsons: Michael Bowers and Adam Bush; his sisters: Rachel Bernier and her husband, David, Diane Anctil and her significant other, William Marland; his brothers: Roland Beaulieu and his wife, Patricia, Norman Beaulieu and his wife, JoAnn and Richard Beaulieu and his wife, Tina, and many nieces and nephews.

Regis was predeceased by his parents.

Condolences and fond memories of Regis may be shared at: www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

Memorial visitation will be held at Fortin/Lewiston on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, at 11 a.m., at St. Francis Xavier, 130 Route 133, in Winthrop. Interment will take place at a later date at The Maine Veterans Cemetery on Civic Center Drive in Augusta. Arrangements are under the guidance of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine, 04240. 784-4584

