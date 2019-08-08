Stunning. That’s a good adjective to describe Heidi.

Heidi is a six year old, long hair, tortoiseshell cat that can also be described as opinionated. She is what the shelter calls, a “turn around” cat.

When Heidi entered Responsible Pet Care she wanted no part of being in a kennel and took every opportunity to make that known. With time and loving care from the staff Heidi has began her turn around into accepting love.

Heidi is out in the public area of the shelter. She likes to see who is around and responds with curiosity when she is visited. She finds comfort in curling up in her bed/box.

Heidi will appreciate living with a person that can accept her on her own terms and respect her boundaries. After all, she is a tortie-girl.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org . Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

