Lewiston police stopped a vehicle with a Minnesota registration Thursday morning on Pierce Street. Police say the driver fled on foot and was apprehended at Bartlett and Walnut streets. He was taken to the hospital for an unknown medical condition. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Lewiston police use a K-9 to search a car with a Minnesota registration that they stopped Thursday morning on Pierce Street. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Lewiston police search a car with a Minnesota registration that they stopped Thursday morning on Pierce Street. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Lewiston police search a car with a Minnesota registration that they stopped Thursday morning on Pierce Street. Police say the driver fled on foot and was apprehended at Bartlett and Walnut streets. He was taken to the hospital for an unknown medical condition. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

This story will updated.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles