Charges

Lewiston

Scott Forbes, 56, of Kennebunkport, on a charge of driving without a license, 12:55 a.m. Thursday, on Main Street.

Timothy Gauthier, 58, of 100 Pine St., on charges of indecent contact, violating conditions of release and failure to appear in court, 5:50 p.m. Thursday, at Motel 8.

Auburn

Mercedes Clark, 25, of 5 Patton St., on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest, 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, at that address.

Billy Monteiro, 12 Pump Station Road, Boothbay, on charges of possessing scheduled drugs, trafficking in a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release, 11:11 p.m. Wednesday, on the Longley Bridge.

James Knights, 30, of 28 Horton St., Lewiston, on a warrant charging failure to pay fines and fees, 3:59 p.m. Thursday, at 3 Broad St.

Androscoggin County

Michael O’Malley, 42, of 95 Ocean Ave., Portland, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on charges of theft, violating conditions of release and violating bail, 8 p.m. Wednesday, at 68 Libby Road.

Heather Cox, 42, of 4 Merrill Ave., Lisbon, arrested by Lisbon police on a charge of domestic assault, 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, at that address.

Stephen Goodell, 58, of 145 Eastman Lane, Auburn, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with violating bail, 5:45 a.m. Thursday, on Maine Street, Poland.

Accidents

Auburn

Vehicles driven by Olin G. Hiscock, 33, of Livermore, and Wendy L. Voter, 45, of Livermore, collided at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday on Center Street. Both vehicles, Hiscock’s 2014 Chevrolet and Voter’s 2009 Chevrolet, were towed.

A pickup truck driven by Donna J. Connellan, 63, of Mechanic Falls, struck a fire hydrant while she was exiting the Hannaford parking lot on Spring Street. Damage to the 2007 GMC, driven by Connellan and owned by Mark S. Heywood, of Mechanic Falls, was listed as functional.

Vehicles driven by Delaina M. Johnson, 33, of Lewiston, and Jimmy L. Salley, 33, of Poland, collided at 3:20 p.m. Monday at Washington Street and Minot Avenue. Damage to both vehicles, Johnson’s 2010 BMW and Salley’s 2007 Dodge, was listed as functional.

« Previous

filed under: