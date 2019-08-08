NORWAY — The Cross Country Quilters of Bethel recently presented the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) with ten “HUGS,” the quilted shawls designed especially for patients undergoing chemotherapy. Each HUG is unique and all have inside pockets and warm linings which will keep a patient warm during the many hours that chemotherapy often requires. According to Jo-Ann Korhonen, both a member of the Cross Country Quilters and a Certified Reflexology practitioner participating in the CRCofWM’s free complimentary therapy program: “many in our quilting group have experienced the loss of a loved one due to cancer.

One our members, Donna Gillis, also teaches sewing at the Bethel Historical Society and has been instrumental in involving others in the local community in making “HUGS,” either by sewing or donating fabric. We are all happy to be able to use our talents to create and provide “HUGS” to individuals undergoing cancer treatment and want them to know we are thinking of them and wishing them well.”

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St, Norway in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. The Center is open from 3:00 to 6:00 on Tuesdays and 9:00 am to 3:00 pm every Thursday and Friday. They also offer a variety of wellness programs as well as comfort items, free to anyone impacted by cancer. Check out their website, www.crcofwm.org, for more information, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

