Saturday, July 20, proved to be a very hot day for the Molly Ockett Day Classic Road Races, but between the 1-mile kids’ race, the 1-mile adult race, the 5-mile race, and the diaper dash, there were 130 brave competitors who came out.

The Bethel Outing Club was pleased to host the race again this year. Since a goal of the BOC is to promote enjoyment and access for all to outdoor endurance sports like running, we were happy to have such a good turn out for the races, despite the heat. We were particularly happy to have 28 local kids take advantage of the “Local Kids Run Free” opportunity. We hope local youth will continue to join us for other activities sponsored by the BOC. If you would like to get on our listserv to find out about outings in the outdoors every week, please email me at [email protected] You can also like The Bethel Outing Club facebook page to find out more.

We would especially like to thank our fiscal sponsors who helped make putting on the race possible. We are grateful to our major sponsor Sunday River Ski and Snowboard Club and our supporting sponsors Bethel Family Health Center and SRL Architects (Julia and Jim Reuter). Jim and Julia donated their time and equipment for timing the race this year. We appreciate the care they took in preparing for the race and getting accurate results out to participants after the race.

We would also like to thank our prize sponsors,Bethel Village Trails and Bethel Sugar Shack. Thank you to the Bethel Inn Resort and Stan Howe for the use of their lawn spaces, Outward Bound for the use of its tables and for its volunteer support for two of our water stops and to Rose Lincoln and family and Eileen Opie for their driveways as a water stops. We are incredibly appreciative of Oxford County Police and Bethel Rescue’s help during the races. We would also like to thank Scott Sumner and team for delivering cones and barricades to the race start area.

The Molly Ockett Day races require tremendous volunteer help. A huge thanks to the following volunteers who helped make the race run smoothly and, most importantly, safely: Nancy Babcock; Fred and Jaxen Call; Ann Speth; Carlie Casey; David Walker; Lyndsey Smith; Taylor Hoyt; Tara Whiton; Norman, Dylan, and Izaac Greenberg; Jenn Tooley; Chris and Sue Tarr; Karen McElroy; Lorrie Hoeh; Susan Pundt; Julia Shepherd; Lesley Rowse; Michele Varuolo Cole; Anne Marie Mahar; Peter Southam; Dustin Angevine; Eric Boyle- Wight; Rosemary Laban; Becky Secrest; Allie Burke; Bonnie Pooley; Chris Barstow; Suzanne and Hannah Pierce; Janet Bartlett; Jim and Sharon Lepich; Kirk Siegel; Wade Kavanaugh; Lisa and Rob Harris; Diane Roberts; Gary Inman; Jonathan and Kate Goldberg; Kate Rideout; Rose Lincoln and family; Robin Zinchuk; Jeff and Saranne Taylor; and Alan Fleet for lending us a red light for the lead vehicle. A huge thanks goes out to Deanne Bodemer, Jacquelyn Dunn, and Jessie Perkins at the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce for their tremendous help with race organization and supplies. I apologize if I have missed anyone! Each person creatively problem solved and was integral to making the race run smoothly.

Thank you for a great day of running and we look forward to seeing you again next year. Race results can be found at http://www.mollyockettdays.com/races.html.

Sarah Southam

Bethel Outing Club

Bethel

