NORWAY — Summer Salad presented by Art Moves Dance Ensemble, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Art Moves Dance Studio, 13 Cottage Street in Norway, at 7:30 PM; $10 tickets may be purchased at The Raven Collection on Main Street in Norway. For information and reservations, contact: Debi Irons: [email protected] 743-5569

Tegan Rose will perform with her new group, Cosmic Creations, along with Art Moves Dance Ensemble during their 2nd Summer Salad Show, a mix of dance styles, ranging from Comedic Ballet Theater to Contemporary West African, choreographed and performed by Rose along with Debi Irons, Erika Lindstrom, Karianna Merrill, Sasha Richardson, Koley True, and special guests Hannah Brown, Adrienne Abramowitz and Brie Hinman. Also featured will be young Movers Lily Gelinas, Jessica Giasson, Maren Pinkham and Faith Waterman, and Cosmic Creation dancers Laura Brainerd and Jennifer Hood.

Tegan Rose grew up around music and dance and art as her father has always been a musician and her mother a bellydancer and potter. Born in Maine, she has collaborated with many groups and has been a performer with Art Moves Dance Ensemble and Nevaeh Dance Circus.Tegan moved to Durango CO for 5 years, choreographing and dancing in the Dance Co-motion program at Fort Lewis College. With the desire to experience the world, she traveled South America for 6 months, backpacking from Columbia down to Argentina before moving back to Maine. Immediately reuniting with past groups, she has been teaching dance classes at Expansion Arts, and House Lorax. Connecting her passions of healthy habits, peace, and freedom in with her classes, Tegan hopes to spread ideas of self love, self ownership, self healing, and self rule to help others grow.

“If you love something, tend to it. Help each other grow.” author unknown

The show is sponsored by the non-profit Cottage Street Creative Exchange, Inc. For more information please call 743-5569, email [email protected] , or go to the Project side of artmovesdance.com.

Photo of Tegan Rose

taken in her favorite

environment

« Previous

Next »

filed under: