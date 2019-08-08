TOPS

NORWAY — TOPS meets Tuesdays in the Association Hall at Town & Country Mobile Home Village, 99 Town & Country Drive, Norway. Weigh-in is from 4-4:45 p.m. and the meeting is from 5-6 p.m. Yearly membership is $32 and monthly dues are $5 which includes a bimonthly magazine subscription to TOPS News. TOPS is a nonjudgemental weight loss support group and there is no food to buy or diet to follow – a healthy lifestyle is promoted. For more information call Mary at 743-6992 or at 461-1010.

Survivors

STATE — The Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MECASA) has announced two new services for survivors of sexual harassment and assault: text support and chat support. In addition to the statewide sexual assault helpline, people can text the helpline number, 1-800-871-7741, or go to mecasa.org to chat with an advocate.

These services are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Support includes free, private support from a trained sexual assault advocate, information and resources that can help with next steps in healing or criminal justice proceedings and referrals for longer-term support like mental health help. The new services are yet to be available 24-hours due to limited funding. The helpline is available 24 hours. For more information visit mecasa.org/onlinehelp/.

Kite flying

NORWAY — Color the Sky, Kite Fly!, a kite-flying group, will hold monthly outings on selected weekends in Norway and surrounding towns, dates to depend on the wind and weather. Time of kite-flying sessions will be from 1-4 p.m., meeting at area location. The outings are free and open to all. Contact Terry [email protected] to for an introductory, informational email. To receive outing notifications, either request to be placed on the e-mail notification list or sign on as a member on the group’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yadtn6ms. Those interested may also text or leave a message at 890-5207.

Respite Care

LEWISTON — Those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia and paying out-of-pocket or unable to afford home care can get help through SeniorsPlus, which offers respite reimbursement services to help keep care partners at home. For more information ontact SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241.

Al-Anon

NORWAY — Al-Anon meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Second Congregational Church in Norway on 205 Main St.

Seniors

LOVELL — The Gathering Place meets on Thursdays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lovell UCC Church on 1174 Main St.This is free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Bring your own lunch and coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For more information call the church at 925-1321.

4-H poultry

HARRISON — Feathered Friends is a new 4-H poultry club seeking members ages 5-18. The club will focus on all things poultry, including learning how to care for, raise and show chickens, ducks and turkeys. 4-H is a national organization for youth ages 5 to 18 to learn life skills through hands-on work in a variety of project areas.

Participation in Feathered Friends will give members access to participate in six countywide 4-H events, including the Cumberland Fair. Participation is free, although each club typically requests a nominal fee. For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call or email Sara Conant, 781-6099,[email protected] or visit umaine.edu/cumberland/programs/cumberland-county-4-h/clubs/.

Thrift Shop

LOVELL — The Lovell UCC Thrift Shop is open Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The shop is full of really nice things with more coming in all the time. The shop is very much in need of people to help out an hour or two anytime you can. For more information call Pat Stearns at 925-6536 or Peg Mason at 935-7528.

Kids’ Korner

WEST PARIS — The Kids’ Korner located at the First Universalist Church of West Paris, 208 Main St. is open the first and third Saturdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free service for area communities, Kids’ Korner collects and donates new and gently used clothing for infants and toddlers. A current need is boys and girls toddler sizes 2T and 5T. For more information call Donna Marshall, [email protected], 515-0595.

Cancer Support

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St. in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. All programs, comfort items and many resources are free to anyone impacted by cancer. Hours are Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by or call 890-0329 or check out www.crcofwm.org.

Hobby groups

HARRISON — Hobby groups for knitting, crocheting and other hobbies using yarn will resume meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at the Caswell Conservancy Center, Main Street. The group is open to all, whether experienced or a beginner.

Crafts

PARIS — The Paris Public Library will host craft programs the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30 -8 p.m. downstairs in the Deering Memorial Community Center on Main Street. Activities are for ages 6 to adult. Future crafts include bleach T-shirts, succulent plant pots and photo blocks. Individuals are asked to sign up in advance so sufficient supplies are available. The programs, with all materials, are free and are made possible by a grant from the Maine Public Library Fund. The fund is generated by contributions through the Maine income tax check-off for public libraries. For more information or to sign up, call the library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]

NORWAY — 3-6 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, 199 Main St. Norway Join Karen for an afternoon of crafts, fun, laugher and fellowship!

Blueberry Fest

LOCKE MILLS — Saturday, August 10th, 2019 7:30 am until sold out. Locke Mills Union Church, Rt. 26, Greenwood, pancakes, sundaes, donuts, pies, etc. Blueberries also for sale $6.00 a quart

AMVETS

PARIS — AMVETS Post 777, which serves the Oxford Hills, holds monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion, 12 Church Street. Meetings are open to all veterans. For more information call 595-7324.

Swap Shop

SUMNER — The summer hours at the Swap Shop (located at the Buckfield/Sumner transfer station) are: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Social Group

PARIS — Too much spare time? Would you like to make new friends, meet new people? This is an informal group for adults who want to meet new people and form connections to their community. The group meets from 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays at the Deering Memorial Community Center on 39 Main St., So. Paris. The entrance is on Church St. Bring your friends.

Fellowship

LOVELL — The Gathering Place, a senior fellowship group, meets Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St. Meetings are free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Folks attending the meetings should bring their own lunch. Coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. Chair yoga is offered on the third Thursday of the month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For more information call the church office at 925-1321.

Worship Series

NORWAY — Voices in the Silence will be held the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month at 6 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Norway on 479 Main St. For more information call 743-2828.

Observatory nights

NORWAY — The Twitchell Observatory is offering Open Observatory Nights on the first clear Friday and/or Saturday night of every month. Volunteers share the sky with visitors using the observatory’s telescope, as well as their own. These events are free. For more information visit the observatory’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y9k6scyl, the observatory’s Facebook page or contact [email protected]

Yoga

OTISFIELD — Otisfield Recreation Department is excited to have Laurie Phillips, a certified Yoga instructor, offer Yoga Classes at the OtisfieldTown Office. Class begins at 5:30 for an hour and 15 minutes. For more information and suggestions on clothing, what to bring, etc. call Anne at 539-9101 x 2.

HARRISON — 10-11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Caswell Conservancy Center. 42 Main St., Harrison. Having trouble getting on your knees to do yoga? This chair-based yoga class will offer the benefits of other yoga classes but use a chair as a prop for support, balance, or advancing the pose as appropriate for each student. This class will incorporate an exploration of alignment, strength, balance, flexibility, breath, and relaxation. For more information call 890-0329.

Quilters

NORWAY — The Pine Tree Quilters of Norway and Paris, meets every Thursday, from 9 a.m.-noon in the Community Room at the Norway Town Office, 19 Danforth St. All are welcome. For more information call Marion Hall at 966-2663.

MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm St. for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting. The group meet is at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church. There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they are working on, including knitting, crocheting and needle crafts, or they may join in on church projects.

The Table

NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer free Friday night activities from 6- 8 p.m. These activities are chemical free family/community focused. Each week the team offers game nights, movie nights and open mic karaoke. Free pizza and popcorn along with drinks are available each week.

The Table offers a free weekly community breakfast each Saturday from 8-9 a.m. at the Norway Grange.

Looking ahead to September 28, The Table will host the very popular 3-C (Clothing, Coffee and Cookies) giveaway from 8 a.m.-noon. Donations are accepted year round for this event. New socks and underwear are always needed.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Norway Grange and the Community.

For more information or if interested in volunteering with activities of The Table feel free to call A-J Alexander, director of The Table Ministries at 461-3093 or email at [email protected]

Widows Resource

OTISFIELD — The Widows Resource Group meets every third week on Tuesdays at the Otisfield Town Office Annex 403, State Rte. 121, Otisfield, from 1:30-3:00. Refreshments will be served. The group is to help connect widows of the area with local resources through handouts, lectures, demos and where needed, workshops. This is not a club and you will be able to find the subject time and place on Otisfieldme.gov website, click on calendar, so you can choose which meetings you want to attend. For example, the meeting would take place at a residence when we are learning how to do an oil change. August Agenda: August 20 – Meet at 1:15 at the Otisfield Town Annex to car pool and convoy to 686 Bolsters Mills Rd. to listen to a Finnish music group is called ” A’Chording to Kantele” and after there will be refreshments and a walk in Janet’s gardens by a Master Gardener named Patrice Griffins who will speak about Janet’s gardens and how she can improve them. For more information call Shirley at 627-4458. Go to www.otisfieldme.gov and click on the calendar for details.

Free Concerts

OXFORD — The Station House Community Center on 223 King St. in Oxford, will host a free concert featuring Hot Dam Duo with current and classic country and classic rock on Friday, September 20, from 7-10 p.m. Bring your chair and put your dancing shoes on. This is an alcohol free venue. Food will be sold during the concert.

Texas Hold’em

OXFORD — Texas Hold’ems are held the third Saturday of every month until the end of the year at American Legion Post 112 on King St. Doors open at 12 p.m., table draws are 12:50 p.m. and the game starts at 1 p.m. The games generally end by 6 p.m. There is a $50 buy in and $5 high hand.

LOCKE MILLS — A Texas Hold’em will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Jackson-Silver Post 68, Locke Mills. Doors open 11 a.m., and games begin at 1 p.m. There will also be a $50 buy-in, high hand option, 50/50, pull tabs, meals & beverages available. BYOB. The Post is conditioned. For more information, call Ray-at 890-3737.

Sales

WEST PARIS — The West Paris Historical Society is having its annual indoor yard sale on Saturday, August 17. Tables for rent are $10 each. For more information, call Charlene Ring at 743-6733.

WATERFORD — The Waterford Library’s used book sale will continue during the Wilkins House Community breakfasts at 19 Plummer Hill Rd. in Waterford on Wednesday, Aug. 14. We’ll be set up in the basement from 7:30-11 a.m. Bargains galore. All welcome.

NORWAY — A yard sale will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 8 a.m.-noon at Christ Episcopal Church, 35 Paris St. The church is now accepting reservations for table/space rentals. Table and space rentals are $15 each. There will be tables outside and inside, with space inside limited. For more information, or to reserve space, please call Christine at 743-5277.

PARIS — A yard sale will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Legion Hall on Church St., So. Paris. The lunch counter will be open.

BBQ and concert

OXFORD — The Station House Community Center on 223 King St. in Oxford, will host a free BBQ and concert featuring Classic Echoes with classic rock and old and new country music on Saturday, August 17, from 12-4 p.m. Bring your chair and put your dancing shoes on. This is an alcohol free venue. Food will be sold during the concert.

Banding to Restore

NORWAY — 9-10 a.m. on Thursdays at Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main St. This is a light to moderate exercise class that will help you improve your flexibility, balance and strength. For cancer survivors and caregivers.

Camp and carve

EASY SUMNER — The Streaked Mountain Woodcarvers presents the 2019 Camp and Carve Weekend on Friday Aug. 16, to Sunday Aug. 18, on the grounds of the Congregational Church, 50 Main Str., E. Sumner. This is a unique event that combines a great weekend of camping, carving classes, demonstrations, and camaraderie. There will be six classes offered for carvers of all skill levels as well as beginners activities supervised by experienced carvers. To register, go to mainewoodcarvers.com or call Art at 357-1057.If you can’t do the whole weekend feel free to drop by and visit.

Lobster Fest

OTISFIELD — On Saturday, August 10, there will be the 5th annual Lobster Fest at the E. Otisfield Free Baptist Church, 231 Rayville Rd., Otisfield. The lobster will be served in 2 seatings, at 4.30 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and need to be purchased in advance by calling Maryanne Hill at 310-8056 or reserve by e-mail at [email protected] There will be lobster, corn on the cob, cole slaw, rolls and blueberry cake. A baked half chicken is available for those who wish. All food is delicious, home cooked and worth the drive. Looking forward to seeing you there and do bring a friend.

McAlister reunion

PARIS — The McAlister/McAllister family will be holding their reunion from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, at the Fist Baptist Church on Paris Hill. Bring your lunch and beverages and dessert will be furnished. Also bring memorabilia to share. All allied families are welcome.

Cancer Resources

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St. Drop in hours are Tuesdays 3-6 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Center provides comfort items (such as port protectors, new wigs, hats, quilts and pillows), a lending library of cancer information, and coupons for free complimentary therapies (reiki, reflexology, therapeutic yoga, and Oncology massage) to individuals with cancer and their caregiver. They also sponsor cancer support groups for men and women and weekly drop in classes: Chair yoga at the Caswell Conservancy in Harrison (Monday and Wednesdays at 10am), Yoga Warriors at Posabilities in Norway (Wednesdays at 3pm), and Banding to Restore, an exercise class at Bader Physical Therapy in Norway (Thursdays at 9am). The Center is also a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or participate in one of the craft activities offered on Tuesday afternoons (3-6pm).

For information check the monthly calendar on their website www.crcofwm.org, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

Supper/Dance

LOCKE MILLS — A supper and dance, sponsored by Unit 68 Auxiliary will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the American Legion Post68, Gore Rd., Locke Mills. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the supper is at 5 p.m., followed by a dance. Supper is $8 and $5 for under 12 and the dance is $5.

Menu is barbecued chicken, potato salad, salad bar, and blueberry desserts. Music is by “Shadagee”

Suppers

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church serves its free monthly supper from 5-6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at 205 Main St. All are welcome. For more information contact the church office at 743-2290.

HARTFORD — On the first Friday of each month people from Hartford and surrounding area get together to share food, laughter, games and sometimes music in a goodwill potluck supper at the Hartford Town Hall. Come one and come all and no need to be fancy in dress or in food that you prepare. Upcoming supper dates are August 2, September 5, and October 4, at 6 p.m. For more information call Lennie Eichman at 320-9125 Community pot luck and open mic.

OXFORD — A community pot luck and open mic will be held on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Oxford Rec Center. Bring a dish to share and come and meet your neighbors. Play a fiddle, carry a tune and come and share your talent.

Luncheons

POLAND — Life Springs serves luncheons to seniors at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Poland Community Church, 1212 Maine St. Cost is free. For more information call 998-4779.

NORWAY — Oxford Hills Area Association of Churches serves the Norway Community Free Lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Universalist Church, 479 Main St. Anyone can eat a nutritious lunch and no questions asked.

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.

OXFORD HILLS — Summer lunches being served at the following sites:

Paris Elementary: July 8-August 2. Monday-Friday. Breakfast is 8:30-9:15 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:45 p.m.

Agnes Gray Elementary School: June 27- August 2 (July 4th closed) Monday-Friday. Lunch only 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Oxford Elementary School: July 8-August 7, Monday-Friday. Breakfast 8-9 a.m. and Lunch 11:45 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Oxford Hills High School: July 8 – August 9, Monday-Friday. Breakfast 7:30-9 a.m. and Lunch 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Open to all children 18 and under at no cost. Food must be eaten on site!

Breakfasts

NORWAY — The Community Free Breakfast is at 8 a.m. in the Norway Grange, Whitman St.

MECHANIC FALLS — The American Legion serves breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at 41 Elm St.

