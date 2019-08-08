DEAR SUN SPOTS: For Christmas, a good friend gave me the most lovely of gifts — an antique Royal typewriter made in 1932. It is beautiful and one of my favorite things in the world. However, it needs some minor repairs and a good cleaning. I wish I could do it myself somehow, but I just don’t have time to learn.

I’m asking anyone who is educated in cleaning and repairing antique typewriters to please reach out to me. I’m not interested in large companies; I intend to entrust my gem to a talented person specializing in the trade.

For further discussion on this, please text or call 740-3586 or write a letter back to Sun Spots. Only seriously interested parties need contact me. Thank you so much. I know there is someone out there who loves doing this and I would love to give that someone the opportunity. — Nicole, Lewiston

ANSWER: You do have a treasure there! Readers, if you know of anyone, please fill us in. I’ll add them to the Rolodex.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Rangeley Alumni Association is having its annual yard sale to benefit scholarships on Saturday, Aug 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2632 Main St. in Rangeley. As you clean out your attics and garages, keep in mind that we’re looking for donations of fun items and household goods. Please call 864-3470 or 864-5636 for more information. We appreciate any help Sun Spots readers can give us. — Ann, Rangeley

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Harlow, in partnership with the Kennebec Land Trust (KLT), is seeking art for its upcoming exhibition, “Art and the Land,” an open call juried show celebrating the 30th anniversary of the KLT. “Art and The Land” will be on view October 25 through November 30 at The Harlow at 100 Water St. in Hallowell. The deadline for entries is Friday, September 20 at 11:59 p.m. Entries will be juried by staff members from The Harlow and the KLT.

To learn more and to submit artwork, please visit: harlowgallery.org/call-klt/. — Allison, The Harlow Programs and Marketing Manager, Hallowell

ANSWER: I hope all you talented artists out there will submit. The Harlow is a membership-based 501(c) 3 nonprofit dedicated to connecting and celebrating art, artists and community in downtown historic Hallowell since 1963. For more information please visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813 or email [email protected].

The KLT works cooperatively with landowners and communities to conserve the forests, shore lands, fields, and wildlife that define central Maine. KLT protects land permanently, offers opportunities for people to learn about and enjoy the natural world, and works with partners to support sustainable forestry and farming. To learn more about the KLT and for a full listing of their properties, please visit www.tklt.org.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I remember the men’s stores that used to be on Lisbon Street, like Benoit’s and LeBlanc’s, but I also remember one that was higher up than those two; I just can’t remember the name of it. Does anyone remember it?

Thank you so much for helping us with our questions. — Marie, Lewiston

ANSWER: I’m asking our wise and wonderful readers this question. I’m wondering if you’re thinking of Peck’s? Readers, please chime in.

