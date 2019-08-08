To the Editor:

I cannot think of a better person to fill my Select Board seat than Carlton Sprague. He is fine member of the community, family man and very active with the fish and game club. He will be fiscally conservative and help the town of Paris continue to grow. Most importantly he is kind to everyone he meets and will continue the civility we have enjoyed during Select Board meetings over the last two years. I’ll be voting for Carlton Sprague and I would encourage you to do the same.

John Andrews