WATERFORD — The Waterford Library Association has been a strong supporter of expanding services to the community beyond that of lending books. For more than 20 years the goal has been to maximize use of the Library as a community center available to all residents. As the Waterford community has changed over time, lack of universal access has become increasingly detrimental to achieving that goal. In 2013 the Waterford Library Association decided to embark on Stage 2 of a remodeling project, begun in 2006, which would provide an Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant access ramp in keeping with the historic exterior of of the building.

In order to plan in a professional manner sensitive to both the original architecture and the traditional uses of the building, The Trustees hired Paul Stevens of Portland’s SMRT Architects, great-grandson of renowned Maine architect John Calvin Stevens. Working from original sketches and plans of 1911, Paul has been able to accommodate modern needs within the original design. His plans call for ADA modifications of the interior as well as the access ramp, at the same time keeping the apartment for a steady income stream. Payment for design services were provided by grants from Norway Savings Bank and the Tabitha and Stephen King Foundation as well as contributions from residents.

Making changes for the good of any community often takes a generation or more, especially when such alterations are made to a cherished institution whose character is embedded in town tradition. Waterford’s historic Library, part of a National HIstoric District since 1980, has a long history of service to the community dating back to 1899. The building itself was designed and constructed in 1911 at the behest of the Knight sisters who donated the land on which it stands. Its roof and much of the second floor, including an apartment were burned in 1937 during a fire which completely destroyed the Knight Store next door. An apartment was included in original designs in order to provide a librarian residence. While the space has served that purpose for many years, it has been home to many renters who enjoyed living in the village. Rental income has also provided a large portion of the income needed by the Trustees to operate and maintain the building.

As a result of the fire and antiquated design elements, the building has required a series of improvements. During Stage 1 in 2006, the Association, working with Barba+Wheelock Architects and local builder James Long and Sons, undertook a major reconstruction of the second floor which had been rebuilt immediately after the fire, but which was structurally inadequate for use by the public. When the floor was removed to reveal its framing, beams weakened by the 1937 blaze had to be replaced and reinforced.

Costs for the extensive work were covered by grants received from the Tabitha and Stephen King Foundation and Davis Family Foundation. The second floor, now a much-used Children’s Room, was meant to provide a large space to be used for community events. Nevertheless access up a steep and narrow stairway remained an impediment to a growing number of aging residents. Realizing that the complexity of the current renovation will require expenditures of funds over a number of years, Trustees have opted to proceed with only the ramp at this time and plan on starting construction in the fall of 2019. For more information about this project and to donate toward its completion, please contact the Library at 583-2050.

