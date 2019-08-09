Oquossoc- The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society will present an encore performance of their 19th Century 3D Stereoview presentation on Friday, August 9 at 7pm at Rangeley’s Lakeside Theatre. This unique show premiered on July 19th and features an entirely new collection of stereoviews not shared in their 2018 sold-out event. This collection of 19th Century “Stereoview” images has been converted by the Historical Society to now share on the big screen by using modern 3D glasses. This fun evening will also feature a short film entitled “Deer Park Chronicles” recently edited by the staff at the Historical Society. This rare film shares camp life at Deer Park on Richardson Lake in the 1930’s and includes canoe trips to Kennebago and Parmachenee. The Stereoview and film will be accompanied by live music by the Sandy River Ramblers and narration by Executive Director, Bill Pierce. Please join us and step back in time to view the Rangeley region as it was 130 years ago! There will be a cash bar and the popcorn will be poppin’ in support of the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. Tickets are just $10.00 and support the museums and programs of the Rangeley Lakes Historical Society and are available in advance at the Outdoor Heritage Museum, in Oquossoc, or the Rangeley History Museum in downtown Rangeley.

The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society is a 5013c non-profit proudly serving the residents and visitors of our region by preserving and sharing our unique history through the generosity of our supporters and without taxpayer dollars. For more information, please call 864-3091.

