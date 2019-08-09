The RFA hosted the 39th Art in August in Oquossoc on August 1, 2019. An appreciative audience strolled the grounds while they took in work exhibited by thirty-six artists and craftspersons. Exhibitors travel from all over New England to participate in this juried event which is held annually on the first Thursday in August. It was a successful event and a perfect day in beautiful Oquossoc Maine!
Following are the artists who received recognition.
First Prize Fine Art
Doug Frati Palmyra, ME
Second Prize Fine Art
Sonja Johnson Rangeley, ME
Third Prize Fine Art
Edgar Reims Harpswell, ME
First Prize Fine Craftsmanship
Boyd Johnson Augusta, ME
Second Prize Fine Craftsmanship
Victoria Mares Bridgeton, ME
Third Prize Fine Craftsmanship
John Hooper Rangeley, ME
Additionally Helene Farrar and Melissa Shea were awarded Honorable Mention.
Thank you for all who attended and participated!
