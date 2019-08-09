The RFA hosted the 39th Art in August in Oquossoc on August 1, 2019. An appreciative audience strolled the grounds while they took in work exhibited by thirty-six artists and craftspersons. Exhibitors travel from all over New England to participate in this juried event which is held annually on the first Thursday in August. It was a successful event and a perfect day in beautiful Oquossoc Maine!

Following are the artists who received recognition.

First Prize Fine Art

Doug Frati Palmyra, ME

Second Prize Fine Art

Sonja Johnson Rangeley, ME

Third Prize Fine Art

Edgar Reims Harpswell, ME

First Prize Fine Craftsmanship

Boyd Johnson Augusta, ME

Second Prize Fine Craftsmanship

Victoria Mares Bridgeton, ME

Third Prize Fine Craftsmanship

John Hooper Rangeley, ME

Additionally Helene Farrar and Melissa Shea were awarded Honorable Mention.

Thank you for all who attended and participated!

