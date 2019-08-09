For hundreds, July 27th was a big, long, hot, and very busy summer day and night in Rangeley. It started with the super fun Maine Forestry Museum parade, continued with the MFM festival and perhaps with some swimming or boating in between, then the fabulous concert! Hopefully these pictures will express what a great day it really was. Thank you to all the volunteers and participants for making Rangeley like one big party that day!

Actual tons of amazing and awe inspiring logs rolling down Main St. at a fairly slow speed for a change, ha ha. Stephanie Chu-O’Neil

“Rangeley Has it All!” Stephanie Chu-O’Neil

Sweet or spicy? Decisions, decisions…. Stephanie Chu-O’Neil

Clean and fast work during the MFM Festival Production Modified Chainsaw event. Stephanie Chu-O’Neil

John Caldwell surrounded by friends and family as he is honored at the Maine Forestry Museum Festival as the most recent inductee into the Logger’s Hall of Fame. Ron Haines and Mark Beauregard presented his plaque and appropriately crafted wood piece to a standing ovation. Stephanie Chu-O’Neil

Lucky to have had a great show with perfect weather and a fun crowd! Stephanie Chu-O’Neil

