PARIS — Known as a “comic genius, virtuoso vaudevillian, and all-around charmer,” Tomáš Kubínek brings his internationally acclaimed solo show to Celebration Barn Theater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. The show is intended for adult audiences only.
Kubínek has played to packed theaters around the world, including on Broadway.
Tickets to “Tomáš Kubínek — Miracle Man” are available for $16, adults; $14, seniors. All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.
To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.CelebrationBarn.com or call the box office at 207-743-8452. Celebration Barn Theater is just off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.
