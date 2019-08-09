PARIS — Known as a “comic genius, virtuoso vaudevillian, and all-around charmer,” Tomáš Kubínek brings his internationally acclaimed solo show to Celebration Barn Theater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. The show is intended for adult audiences only.

Kubínek has played to packed theaters around the world, including on Broadway.

Tickets to “Tomáš Kubínek — Miracle Man” are available for $16, adults; $14, seniors. All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.CelebrationBarn.com or call the box office at 207-743-8452. Celebration Barn Theater is just off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.

