The sounds of clogging and clapping to down-home music filled the Maine Forestry Museum in Rangeley on the evening of July 26, as the 35th annual Little Miss and Little Mister Wood Chip Contest literally got off the ground. Alizabeth Clark, the reigning Miss Wood Chip, was present to hand over her crown and title to the new Little Miss Wood Chip, Susanna Van Amberg, age 8. Susanna recited a poem entitled “Five Little Seeds.” Kayden Jolicoeur, age 8, became the new Little Mister Wood Chip after reciting an original poem called “Fishing.” Jackson Medoff, Little Mister Wood Chip 2015, was also introduced to the audience.

The hand clapping got started with bluegrass and folk tunes provided by the Pulled Together Band made up of Katie Tressler, Mike Frisch, and Mike Schrader. After the contest, the crowd was delighted by the electrifying performance of the Triple C Dance Team, a clogging group from Skowhegan. They were invited to perform their fancy foot work in keeping with the tradition started by Rodney Richard, one of the founders of the original Logging Museum. As Mr. Richard also would arrange for bluegrass music, everyone was thrilled to hear the lovely harmonies of the Pulled Together Band, while the audience joined in the singing.

The Wood Chip Contest was begun by Lucille Richard in 1985. At the recent event, everyone celebrated by partaking of cake, lemonade and iced tea, rounding off an evening of fun, and heralding the next day’s Logging Parade and Festival.

During the parade, floats showcased the current winners of the Wood Chip Contest and the cloggers, while past Mister Wood Chip Mr. Medoff and Peter Van Amberg carried the Wood Chip banner. The entertainment continued as the cloggers and band performed at the Logging Festival, where Little Miss and Mister Wood Chip were introduced to the crowd.

Thanks to Keep’s Corner Café, Sunrise View Farm, Mike Koob, Bill and Christine Vaughan, Paul Steward, and many others for helping to make the events of the weekend such a success.

