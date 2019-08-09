Curtain goes up on “Death of a Salesman” at the RFA Lakeside Theater on August 16-18, 2019, at 7 PM. The play is a production of the Rangeley Friends of the Arts and is directed by Tim Straub. The players include – On Floor: Emma Jacot-Descombes, Seated L to R: Chris Farmer, Owen Sinclair and Sam Meehan. Standing L to R: Les Hoekstra, Ariel Clinch, Mike Sherrod, Mary Boothby Brown and Dan Simonds. Missing: Tina Falasco and Ben Andrews.
Reserved Seating tickets are First-Night: $15, other nights: $20, Youth: $10 all shows. For tickets or more info visit rangeleyarts.org or call the Theater Box Office at 207-864-5000.
