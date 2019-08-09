DIXFIELD — The annual Dixfield Outdoor Market will kick off its Sunday, Aug. 18, festivities with a 5-kilometer “color run” at 8 a.m.

Participants should wear white T-shirts. They will be sprinkled with colored powder during the run.

“We wanted to encourage more of a family event,” organizing committee Chairwoman Nancy Volkernick said.

“We decided to try a color run to get more participation,” run organizer Gretchen Butterfield said. “A color run is more about getting involved and having fun. No (race) time is kept and people are encouraged to get as colorful as they can during the run/walk.”

The weekend of downtown activities will begin with the Masons’ chicken barbecue from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Live music will be performed by Fat n Jack’d from 5 to 9 p.m.

Registration for the color run begins at 7 a.m. Sunday. The race is at 8 a.m. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the market will be open, offering food, jewelry, crafts, antiques, collectibles, games and a 50/50 golf ball drop.

For people interested in a break from shopping, eating and dancing to live music, a photography contest will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historical Society building on Main Street.

The photo contest includes landscape, portrait, still life, wildlife and pets, among other categories, and a $25 cash prize for the best in show winner.

When the Outdoor Market committee members were asked Wednesday what they liked to do most at the event, Deb Morang said she likes the food.

“There’s tacos, lobster and chicken rolls available and at the fire station hamburgers will be sold,” Morang said.

“And Bangor Savings Bank (on Main Street) will be giving away free popcorn,” Volkernick added.

Committee member Kristi Holmquist said she likes shopping her way through the Outdoor Market where she finds Christmas gifts “and a little something for myself.”

Committee member Crystal Pineau will be selling magnets, bandannas for dogs and other items at her booth.

Although Volkernick will be busy overseeing the volunteers, she’s “looking forward to hearing the music and sampling the chicken barbecue Saturday night.

“Our objective is to help businesses in the community and to encourage creative people and (give them) the opportunity to showcase their wares and talents,” she said.

“It’s a chance for families to get together and enjoy some of the festivities that we have. It’s not just vendors selling their wares. We have live concerts, we have veterans selling raffle tickets for a beautiful quilt and it supports our local veterans,” Volkernick said.

Some of the money raised from the market will go toward funding community events and sponsorships. Each October money raised from the market pays for the candy used in the town’s Halloween Walk.

“It’s a free event for anybody,” Morang said. “From the bank on the corner to Ellis’ Variety, the town gives (the businesses) candy to hand out to all of the trick-or-treaters.”

Other proceeds help sponsor Boys and Girls State scholarships at Dirigo High School and for $100 college essay scholarships for Dirigo Elementary School’s third- and fourth-graders, Holmquist said.

