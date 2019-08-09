The view fromPier Beach South at Fort Foster at Kittery includes Wood Island Lifesaving Station. Photo by Karen Beaudoin

32. Fort Foster, Kittery

www.kitteryme.gov/fort-foster-park | Google Map

Settle in on the rocky beach or in the grassy areas near some of the remaining parts of Kittery’s WWII military fortress and enjoy views of the Piscataqua River. Check out the concrete pier that stretches into the water near the remains of submarine net cribs that lead to picturesque Wood Island, home to a refurbished 1908 life-saving station.
Photo by Karen Beaudoin

