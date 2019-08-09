increase font size

Fort Foster, Kittery

<a href="http://www.kitteryme.gov/fort-foster-park" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">www.kitteryme.gov/fort-foster-park</a> | <a href="https://www.google.com/maps/place/Fort+Foster/@43.0678805,-70.6946393,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x89e2b90889ebb3a3:0x14d09d40c84d4fd6!8m2!3d43.0678805!4d-70.6924506" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Google Map</a><br> Settle in on the rocky beach or in the grassy areas near some of the remaining parts of Kittery’s WWII military fortress and enjoy views of the Piscataqua River. Check out the concrete pier that stretches into the water near the remains of submarine net cribs that lead to picturesque Wood Island, home to a refurbished 1908 life saving station. <em>Photo by Karen Beaudoin</em>