Here’s a great tip to slow your backswing down and help you to take the club back on the proper plane. The best way to do this drill, is at the driving range, start with a seven iron, then work up to the driver. Place another ball two inches behind your club, during your backswing push the ball back out of the way, then come down through and hit the forward ball like normal. In no time it will be easy for you and you will see the results and then imagine it on the course while in play.