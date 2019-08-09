WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday August 9th, 2019, U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) will attend the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust (RLHT) Annual Meeting where he will present the inaugural Senator Angus King Award for Conservation Excellence and RLHT Community Service Award. After award presentations, Senator King will provide remarks on the importance of conservation, biodiversity and outdoor recreation in Western Mountains of Maine.

WHO: Senator Angus King

WHAT: Presenting Conservation Awards at the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust Meeting

WHEN: Friday, August 9th, 2019

Event: 4:30 p.m. **Senator King will present awards beginning at 4:45 and speak shortly after**

WHERE: 11 Cedar Drive

Rangeley, ME 04970

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust was founded in 1991 to preserve and protect land within the Rangeley Lakes Region, partnering with nonprofit organizations, residents, community groups and state and local governments. RLHT works to expand outdoor recreational opportunities by building trails and creating year-round activities for community members.

As the Ranking Member of the Senate Subcommittee on National Parks, Senator King is known within Congress as a champion of efforts to preserve, protect, and promote America’s national parks and public lands. He is a lead sponsor of the Restore Our Parks Act, bipartisan legislation which would address the nearly $12 billion maintenance backlog without affecting the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). Senator King has long advocated in favor of permanent reauthorization of the LWCF, which was signed into law as part of the public lands package in early March.