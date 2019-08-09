AUBURN — Journey House Recovery has hired Ashley Reny of Auburn as its new executive director.

Founded in 2016, JHR operates four low-barrier, peer-run recovery residences across Maine for low-income men and women who are in recovery from substance-use disorder.

Since early 2019, Reny has been the director of one of the residences that JHR operates. Previously, she managed a women’s recovery residence in Portland. Reny has been in recovery for three and a half years and knows firsthand how difficult the journey can be. Today she is a proud mother of a 2-year-old, with another child on the way, and is looking forward to her wedding next summer.

