Maximum: 90° Date: 7/31

Minimum: 44° Date: 7/8, 7/25

Average True Temp: 79.68°

Precipitation

Total for month: 2.262″

Greatest: .65″ Date: 7/12

Daily Average: .0730

Year to Date: 24.292“

Snow

Total: 0”

Snow on the Ground First Day: 0”

Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0”

Season to Date: 138.29″

Wind

Peak: 26 Date: 7/21

Low: 10 Date: 7/4, 7/17, 7/22, 7/26

Average Peak 15.48 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.15 Date 7/27

Low: 29.70 Date: 7/21

Wind Chill

Low: 44 Date: 7/8

Event Days

Rain: 13

Snow: 0

Thunder & lightning 2

Frost: 0

Fog: 3

Hail: 0

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.