Maximum: 90° Date: 7/31
Minimum: 44° Date: 7/8, 7/25
Average True Temp: 79.68°
Precipitation
Total for month: 2.262″
Greatest: .65″ Date: 7/12
Daily Average: .0730
Year to Date: 24.292“
Snow
Total: 0”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 0”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0”
Season to Date: 138.29″
Wind
Peak: 26 Date: 7/21
Low: 10 Date: 7/4, 7/17, 7/22, 7/26
Average Peak 15.48 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.15 Date 7/27
Low: 29.70 Date: 7/21
Wind Chill
Low: 44 Date: 7/8
Event Days
Rain: 13
Snow: 0
Thunder & lightning 2
Frost: 0
Fog: 3
Hail: 0
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
