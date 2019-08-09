The Franklin Journal
Kids flock to Kineowatha Park for fun (and Jell-O® too)
Wilton Recreation Department held its annual Fun Day on August 1 at Kineowatha Park, with swimming, kid competitions and a barbecue.
Rylie getting his face painted by 21st Century Kids Counselor Gabby at Wilton Rec’s Fun Day on August 1. Submitted photo
Judge Frank Donald oversees the Jell-O®-eating contest. Submitted photo
Kari Savage, winner of 7-12 Jell-O®-eating contest Submitted photo
Randy Collins, winner of six and under Jell-O®eating contest. Submitted photo
Candy toss at Kineowatha Park on August 1. Submitted photo
