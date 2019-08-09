AUBURN – Reginald J. Gagnon, 86, of Auburn passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Clover Healthcare, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Nov. 27, 1932 in Lewiston, Maine to Gedeon and Marie (Bizier) Gagnon. Reggie was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army. He was employed by Auburn Die Company and Maine Die Company for many years. He was a skilled metal fabricator.

Over the years Reggie was a parishioner at St. Louis Catholic Church in Auburn, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lewiston and Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Sabattus, where he shared his beautiful voice in the choir. He had a love of cameras and photography and took many photos of the beautiful grounds at Clover that he gifted to the facility. He loved music and attended many of the facility’s music programs.

Reggie was a great dancer and in his early years enjoyed square dancing and round dancing with his wife Blanche, the love of his life. He loved being with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved barbecues, picnics and going to restaurants… he loved food.

Reggie is predeceased by his parents; wife Blanche Collet Gagnon; daughter Luanne Gagnon; brothers Raoul, Maurice, and Roland Gagnon; sisters Jeannette Pelletier, Lucienne Albert, Marie Rose Gagnon, Yolande Labonte, Bernadette Valliere, Therese Dube and Sister Marie Elise O.P.; and grandson Randall Redmond.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons Reginald Gagnon Jr. and wife, Kim of Navarre, Fla., Michael Gagnon and wife, Dee of Middletown N.Y., Daniel Gagnon and wife Lydia of Gorslas Wales (United Kingdom), Patrick Gagnon and wife Susan of Litchfield; daughter Suzanne Milazzo and husband, John of Auburn; brother Bertrand Gagnon and wife Gisele of Lewiston; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family thanks the staff of Clover Health Care and Androscoggin Hospice who lovingly cared for Dad during his time in the nursing home.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at The Fortin Funeral Home in Auburn from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass will be held at St. Phillips Catholic Church 2365 Turner Road Auburn on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by interment at St. Peters cemetery in Lewiston.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Reginald’s life by visiting his guest book at; www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home Cremation & Monument Services 217 Turner St., Auburn 783-8545.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in loving memory of Reginald be made to

Androscoggin Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

