CANTON — Selectmen voted Thursday to begin paving Campbell, Tessier and Edmunds roads by this fall at a cost of about $124,000.

The three roads are among those included in a $750,000 bond which approved by voters at town meeting in June.

In other business:

• Selectmen discussed an upcoming increase in sewer rates and set a public hearing for Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. at the Town Office to inform residents about the reasons for the increase and what the upcoming sewer rates will be. The board will continue its discussion on sewer rates Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

• Selectman Carole Robbins told the board that trees growing around the sewer plant easement fence on Bixby Road are damaging the fence. “We have trees that are growing into the fence and lifting it,” Robbins said. The board decided to contact the landowners near the property for their permission to remove the trees that are damaging the fencing.

• Selectmen discussed the need to repair and replace fencing around the town ball field on Route 108. Administrative Assistant Tina Cagle said she would add the fence repair costs to the town budget for next year. “It needs to be replaced pretty quickly,” she said.

• Robbins said she has been sending out letters to businesses requesting financial donations to help defer costs to repair headstones in the town’s cemeteries.

