Save the Date
The RANGELEY Alumni Association will be having its annual yard sale on August 31st from 9:00AM to 3:00PM at 2632 Main Street, RANGELEY. We are looking for donations of fun and usable items. .For more information, please call Alice Smith at 864-3470 or Ann Ladd at 864-5636. We will pick up large items if needed. All proceeds go to scholarships for RANGELEY students to further their education.
At 3 pm the Association will hold its Annual Meeting at the same address.
