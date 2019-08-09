Save the Date
The RANGELEY Alumni Association  will be having its annual yard sale on August 31st from 9:00AM to 3:00PM at 2632 Main Street, RANGELEY.  We are looking for donations of fun and usable items. .For more information, please call Alice Smith at 864-3470 or Ann Ladd at 864-5636.  We will pick up large items if needed.  All proceeds go to scholarships for RANGELEY students to further their education.
At 3 pm the Association will hold its Annual Meeting at the same address.

