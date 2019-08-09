Rangeley Adult Education, part of Franklin County Adult Education wants to help you complete your bucket list. We are looking to hear from those wanting to learn something new. If you have an interest you would like to pursue or if believe you can pass on your knowledge, Rangeley Adult Ed wants to hear from you.

Something you want to learn? Something you want to teach? Help us to further enhance our community while also helping everyone to reach their full potential. Please let us know!

It’s not too late to sign up for the following classes:

Knitting, taught by Joanne Dunlap

Belly Dancing, taught by Liz Pimentel

Writing Workshop, taught by Tim Straub

Tennis, by Mark Greene

DIY Home and Skin Products with biochemist Stephanie Fox

Felting by Joanne Dunlap

Still not seeing the class you want? Let us know. It could be just around the corner in the Fall. Computer classes, industrial training, career development?

Call 207 670-5240 or email [email protected] for more information and check us out on Facebook – RANGELEY BUCKET LIST for regular updates.

