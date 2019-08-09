For two weekends, and two weekends only, come see Donna and the Dynamos (Jennifer Groover, Eileen Messina and Michelle Schmitt) rock the stage in “Mamma Mia” at L/A CLT. “Mamma Mia” opens this Friday, Aug. 9, and runs Aug. 10, 11, 15, 16, 17 and 18. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. and matinees are at 2 p.m. Sundays. For tickets, go online to the new ticketing platform at www.LACLT.com or call the box office at 207-783-0958. Community Little Theatre is on Academy Street in Auburn.

