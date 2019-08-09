See Donna and the Dynamos in CLT’s production of “Mamma Mia!”
For two weekends, and two weekends only, come see Donna and the Dynamos (Jennifer Groover, Eileen Messina and Michelle Schmitt) rock the stage in “Mamma Mia” at L/A CLT. “Mamma Mia” opens this Friday, Aug. 9, and runs Aug. 10, 11, 15, 16, 17 and 18. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. and matinees are at 2 p.m. Sundays. For tickets, go online to the new ticketing platform at www.LACLT.com or call the box office at 207-783-0958. Community Little Theatre is on Academy Street in Auburn.