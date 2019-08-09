To the Editor:

The Wilton Blueberry Festival “2019″ was a great success this year. This can only happen with the help of Fire Dept., Highway Dept., Rec Dept., the Town Office staff, Police, Jay PD, Franklin County Sheriff Dept., medics, civic groups, partners, businesses, newspapers, crafters, vendors, churches, RSD #9, Western ME Expo, staff and members at the Franklin County Chamber, volunteers, and last of all Mother Nature (LOL). Special thanks to all above and those of you who just step in to help where needed.

Thanks to all the properties and business owners that allow use of their places to put crafters and vendors. Money raised from rental fees helps with the cost of the festival.

We would like to thank Kora Temple units for coming to entertain the public. They will be back in 2020. (FOWL) Friends of Wilson Lake for giving boat rides, the fire department for the children fire truck rides, race director Darcy and her staff for doing the fun race, 5K, 10K, 5K walk & 10K walk, and Farmington Emblem Club # 460 and other Emblem Clubs for all their help with events. Deb, Jill, and Kathleen who manned the product sales table and people that bought items. All the entertainment, and everyone that was in the two wonderful parades, and the people who make the festival a success. Thank you to SAPARS for doing the Corn-hole Tournament, WKTJ and Mt Blue TV for doing interviews with me.

The Pyro-tects gave everyone a good show.

Special thanks for the early birds who helped cleaned up the town on Sunday morning.

If anyone would like to donate for the 38th year, August 7 & 8, 2020 just let me know, it is never too early or late to donate. Please note the festival is always the first FULL weekend of August. The theme will be “Happy Birthday MAINE”. This will be the Bicentennial for Maine. Please check the website for updates. Again I would like to thank everyone for their participation. No job goes unnoticed.

I am sorry I didn’t get back to all the phone calls on my home answering service during the festival. I leave each day at 4 a.m. or earlier and I don’t get back home until too late to call back.

Shannon Smith

Chairman

Blueberry Festival

« Previous

Next »

filed under: