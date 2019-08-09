Monday evenings Board of Selectmen meeting began at 6:00 p.m., an adjustment to the agenda was made to accommodate a solar array presentation from SGH Energy Resources, LLC/Dirigo. The Board has now heard from several different companies, each with varying degree of options. Dirigo representative Stephen Hall explained that they would pay a lease rate per acre to place an array on Town property and that at first look both the airport and chick hill offer viable locations, it would require a feasibility study, the cost of which would be burdened by Dirigo, not the Town. He went on to explain the next steps in the process would be to talk lease language. The Board agreed at this stage it would be wise to appoint a committee to review the options available and bring back a recommendation to the Board. The committee will be made up of Stephen Philbrick, Cyndy Egan and Dennis Marquis, with a recommendation that Wes Dugan be approached and asked if he would be interested as well.

A full serving of consent items were on the agenda and most met with unanimous approval including a liquor license renewal for Sarge’s Pub & Grub, event permits for Western Mountain Shrine Club, Kora Parade to be held August 10, 2019 at 2 pm, the Trail Town Festival to be held August 31, 2019 from 10 am to 4 pm, the Northwoods Gravel Grind to be held September 14, 2019 from 9 am to 5 pm and the appointment of Deborah Ladd to fill the vacancy on the School Board. The AWOS upgrade was discussed and while there is money available and a recommendation from the Airport Commission supporting an out of pocket upgrade the Board would like to look at all options available. If they were to move forward now the upgrade is estimated to cost $131,650.00 and could be funded out of the force account, saving future entitlement monies for larger projects. The Board also authorized a transfer of T-Hangar Unit #1, Atlas Wegman is purchasing Kevin Frenchette’s membership interest in the Rangeley Pilot’s Association. The final consent item was to vote to authorize the Town Manager to sign the Local Road Assistance Program (LRAP) certification, it is estimated the Town of Rangeley will receive a onetime payment of $32,000 by December 1, 2019.

It seemed the meeting for constituent participation as several items of correspondence were included in the Board packets. Kurt O’Hare, participant in night sky photography tourism, complimented Rangeley for the value it places on its dark skies and thinks there may be some benefit to looking into getting certified as an official dark sky area, sighting it’s potential to increase tourism in the area and opening up potential to host dark sky events. Rose Collins offered a list of items for consideration, grading cemetery roads, relocating the veterans monument into the furbish garden lot, after purchasing the lot from the current owners, extending the launch ramp at Haines Landing and finally suggesting the Town should buy the Mendolia lot since the school is not taking the initiative to purchase it. Peter Goodwin submitted his opinion on the abandoned and/or dangerous property at 32 Hotel Road.

Old business would begin and end with Allen Street discussion and the depressing projected cost for road improvements that would be in line with the road capital improvement plan, current need is estimated to the tune of $5,641,072.24 and includes 13 streets/ways/roads and the overlook sidewalk. Having been awarded $500,000 each from both the MPI and NBRC grants, received a $50,000 commitment from M&H and the remaining road loan balance it’s “only” a short fall of $3,279,999.55.

New business had the Board approving changes to the Town Mechanic job description, it would increase the grade of the position and with it the wage offered. The Town has been seeking a mechanic for six months or more and hope the increase in wages would see an increase in interested applicants.

Department head updates were submitted by the planning department, the Economic Development Coordinator, Police Chief and the Fire Chief.

The next Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 19, 2019, it will begin at 5pm with an informational meeting on Loon Lake Road, September’s meetings will see a bit of a shake up because of the labor day holiday, they have been scheduled for September 9, 2019 beginning at 5pm with a public hearing on dangerous buildings and September 23, 2019 at 6pm. Other calendar items Rangeley Connects session to be held August 12, 2019 from 10 am to 4 pm at the Rangeley Inn and New England Clean Energy Connect Informational Meeting to be held August 28, 2019 at 6pm at the Eustis Community Building.

