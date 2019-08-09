WILTON — Several events during the 37th Annual Wilton Blueberry Festival were judged or involved contests. Winners for many of them are listed below.

37th Wilton Blueberry Festival parade results

Commercial: 1st Spencer Transport, 2nd Brooks Lawn Care, 3rd Home Auto Group

Americanism: 1st Slingshot (Timberlake), 2nd Am.Red Cross, 3rd 1948 Jeepster (Ryder)

Most original: 1st Winter Hill Taxidermy, 2nd Train with children (Paige), 3rd Antique snowmobiles

Mardi Gras: 1st Farmington Emblem Club # 460, 2nd Dalene Tyler, 3rd Franklin Savings Bank

Blueberry: 1st Western Maine Community Action, 2nd Allied Realty

Antique Cars: 1st 1929 Madel A (Knowlton), 2nd Dick Hutchinson

Tractors: 1st Maine Antique Tractor Club, 2nd John Deere

Best Youth Group: 1st Girl Scouts Troop #331, 2nd Team Tucker & Marcie

Best Walking Group: 1st Tri Valley United Way, 2nd Skowhegan Saving Bank

Wheels: 1st Circle T Farm, 2nd Wiscasset Raceway

Horse: 1st Charlene Cushing, 2nd McCleery Horse

Corn-hole Tournment

1st place Intimidators, Doug Givins and Matthew Levensalo

2nd place Team #2, Josh N and Chad B

3rd place was Maineiacs, Kory Coolidge and Ben Bridges

Baby Crawl

Division one: 1-12 months must crawl

1st place Arabella Jean Harnden 10 mos. Wilton

Division two: 13-24 months toddlers

1st place Alana Mae Harnden 24 mos. Wilton

2nd place Ashleigh Grace Roberts 21 mos. Jay

3rd place Maisy Jodrey 16 mos. Wilton

Doll and bike parade

Doll 1st place Brynlee Smith 10 mos. Wilton

Bike 1st place Lily Cole 7. Oneonta

2nd place Jaidynn Pease 8. Wilton

3rd place Jackson Cautillo 5. East Dixfield

Other 1st place Madeline Magnin. Portland

2nd place Madda Magnin. Portland

3rd place Naveah Rodriquez. Jay

Parasol Decorating Contest

1st place Shannon Smith blueberry

2nd place Cheryl Ann Buck–Jerry feathers

3rd place Naveah Rodriquez masks

Art Show

Best in Show Abigail Bernard, “Untitled”, pencil and charcoal drawing

Best Themed piece (Mardi Gras) Stephanie Benson “Le Clown Elephant”, mixed media

Aspiring Young Artist award

(ages 2-13) Kevin Montminy Age 10, “Sea Horse”, watercolor

(ages 14-18) Maya Jocelyn Smith, “Reagan Triptych”, mixed media

1 honorable mention Lawrence Manning “Lady in Red”, painting

Blueberry Bake-off

Blueberry Best of Show Paula Esposito

Main Dish Adult

1st Paula Esposito

2nd Jessica Clouser

3rd Tyler Beattie

Breakfast Adult

1st Tyler Beattie

2nd Jessica Clouser

3rd Beth Karkos

15 and under

1st Trent Reese

Dessert Adult

1st Beth Karkos

2nd Emma lively

3rd Calvin Cizek

15 and under

1st Jasmine Carlton

Misc. Adult

1st Tyler Beattie

2nd Ryan Decker

3rd Beth Karkos

15 and under

1st Lucy Heidenny

Chili Contest

Chili Best of Show Brooke McKenna

Adult

1st Brooke McKenna

2nd Beth Karkos

Kendall Burdin Fireman’s Muster

Dry hose

1st Wilton 20.19

2nd East Dixfield 29.59

3rd Livermore Falls 45.35

Wet hose

1st Wilton 20.78

2nd East Dixfield 50.03

3rd Livermore Falls

Mystery 1: Hole in the wall

1st East Dixfield 1:30.30

2nd Livermore Falls 1:56.47

3rd Wilton 2:12.03

Mystery 2: Reverse dry hose

1st Wilton 30.51

2nd Livermore Falls 39.09

3rd East Dixfield 40.90

Overall trophy: Wilton

Sportsman’s trophy: Livermore Falls

