WILTON — Several events during the 37th Annual Wilton Blueberry Festival were judged or involved contests. Winners for many of them are listed below.
37th Wilton Blueberry Festival parade results
Commercial: 1st Spencer Transport, 2nd Brooks Lawn Care, 3rd Home Auto Group
Americanism: 1st Slingshot (Timberlake), 2nd Am.Red Cross, 3rd 1948 Jeepster (Ryder)
Most original: 1st Winter Hill Taxidermy, 2nd Train with children (Paige), 3rd Antique snowmobiles
Mardi Gras: 1st Farmington Emblem Club # 460, 2nd Dalene Tyler, 3rd Franklin Savings Bank
Blueberry: 1st Western Maine Community Action, 2nd Allied Realty
Antique Cars: 1st 1929 Madel A (Knowlton), 2nd Dick Hutchinson
Tractors: 1st Maine Antique Tractor Club, 2nd John Deere
Best Youth Group: 1st Girl Scouts Troop #331, 2nd Team Tucker & Marcie
Best Walking Group: 1st Tri Valley United Way, 2nd Skowhegan Saving Bank
Wheels: 1st Circle T Farm, 2nd Wiscasset Raceway
Horse: 1st Charlene Cushing, 2nd McCleery Horse
Corn-hole Tournment
1st place Intimidators, Doug Givins and Matthew Levensalo
2nd place Team #2, Josh N and Chad B
3rd place was Maineiacs, Kory Coolidge and Ben Bridges
Baby Crawl
Division one: 1-12 months must crawl
1st place Arabella Jean Harnden 10 mos. Wilton
Division two: 13-24 months toddlers
1st place Alana Mae Harnden 24 mos. Wilton
2nd place Ashleigh Grace Roberts 21 mos. Jay
3rd place Maisy Jodrey 16 mos. Wilton
Doll and bike parade
Doll 1st place Brynlee Smith 10 mos. Wilton
Bike 1st place Lily Cole 7. Oneonta
2nd place Jaidynn Pease 8. Wilton
3rd place Jackson Cautillo 5. East Dixfield
Other 1st place Madeline Magnin. Portland
2nd place Madda Magnin. Portland
3rd place Naveah Rodriquez. Jay
Parasol Decorating Contest
1st place Shannon Smith blueberry
2nd place Cheryl Ann Buck–Jerry feathers
3rd place Naveah Rodriquez masks
Art Show
Best in Show Abigail Bernard, “Untitled”, pencil and charcoal drawing
Best Themed piece (Mardi Gras) Stephanie Benson “Le Clown Elephant”, mixed media
Aspiring Young Artist award
(ages 2-13) Kevin Montminy Age 10, “Sea Horse”, watercolor
(ages 14-18) Maya Jocelyn Smith, “Reagan Triptych”, mixed media
1 honorable mention Lawrence Manning “Lady in Red”, painting
Blueberry Bake-off
Blueberry Best of Show Paula Esposito
Main Dish Adult
1st Paula Esposito
2nd Jessica Clouser
3rd Tyler Beattie
Breakfast Adult
1st Tyler Beattie
2nd Jessica Clouser
3rd Beth Karkos
15 and under
1st Trent Reese
Dessert Adult
1st Beth Karkos
2nd Emma lively
3rd Calvin Cizek
15 and under
1st Jasmine Carlton
Misc. Adult
1st Tyler Beattie
2nd Ryan Decker
3rd Beth Karkos
15 and under
1st Lucy Heidenny
Chili Contest
Chili Best of Show Brooke McKenna
Adult
1st Brooke McKenna
2nd Beth Karkos
Kendall Burdin Fireman’s Muster
Dry hose
1st Wilton 20.19
2nd East Dixfield 29.59
3rd Livermore Falls 45.35
Wet hose
1st Wilton 20.78
2nd East Dixfield 50.03
3rd Livermore Falls
Mystery 1: Hole in the wall
1st East Dixfield 1:30.30
2nd Livermore Falls 1:56.47
3rd Wilton 2:12.03
Mystery 2: Reverse dry hose
1st Wilton 30.51
2nd Livermore Falls 39.09
3rd East Dixfield 40.90
Overall trophy: Wilton
Sportsman’s trophy: Livermore Falls
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Inaugural Senator Angus King Award for Conservation to be awarded at Rangeley Lakes on Friday
-
The Franklin Journal
Salt and Pepper open for business
-
The Franklin Journal
Kids flock to Kineowatha Park for fun (and Jell-O® too)
-
The Franklin Journal
Kidney disease: 1 in 7 adults may be affected, premature birth increases risk
-
The Franklin Journal
More sights from the 37th Annual Wilton Blueberry Festival