Androscoggin County

• Kyle Crooker, 36, of Gardiner, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:20 p.m. Friday at Cumberland Farms in Sabattus.

• Richard Manning, 59, of Hampden, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 9:29 p.m. on I-95 in Lewiston.

• Richard Carson, 45, of Winthrop, on a charge of violating protection from abuse order, 10:30 p.m. Friday at 440 Route 202 in Greene.

• Kayla Englehaupt, 29, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 8:30 a.m. Saturday on I-95 in Lewiston.

• Rachel Smith, 30, of Minot, on a charge of domestic violence threatening, 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 24 York St. in Minot.

Lawrence Robinson, 48, of Poland, on a charge of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor, 1:10 p.m. Saturday at 110 Torrey Road in Poland.

• Peter Baizley, 19, of Poland, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:17 p.m. Saturday at 182 Cobb Road in Poland.

Auburn

• Richard Stevens, 29, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:40 p.m. Friday on 155 Fifth St.

Lewiston

• Robert Dunn, 61, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1:44 a.m. Saturday at 345 Main St.

• Duane Thomas, 30, of Litchfield, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1:47 a.m. Saturday at 345 Main St.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: