Charges
Lewiston
- Roger Lizotte, 48, of 139 Park St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 7:55 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Kaleb Sturtevant, 21, of Sabattus, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:11 a.m. Friday at the police station.
Auburn
- Kelly Nabarowsky, 37, of 54 Poland Spring Road, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 7:55 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Stephanie Snow, 38, of 37 Third St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 9:18 p.m. Thursday at 155 Fifth St.
Androscoggin County
- Michael Murphy, 29, of 147 Holland St., Lewiston, arrested by Maine State Police on charges of driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release, 5:45 p.m. Thursday at 23 Snell Hill Road, Turner.
- Corey Goodell, 30, of 245 Hardscrabble Road, Poland, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging violating bail, 6:34 p.m. Thursday at 145 Eastman Road, Auburn.
Accidents
Auburn
- Kristen M. Whittaker, 25, of Auburn, lost control of her car and went off the road, striking a sign and then a car parked in front of Don’s Towing at 6:17 a.m. Thursday on Washington Street. Whittaker’s 2007 Chevrolet was towed. Damage to the parked 2018 Hyundai, owned by Angela Gilbert, of Lewiston, was listed as functional.
- Vehicles driven by Aleo C. Said, 31, of Portland, and Saundra L. Soucie, 28, of Durham, collided at 8:16 a.m. Thursday on Washington Street. Soucie’s 2014 Kia was towed. Damage to Said’s 2005 Toyota was listed as minor.
