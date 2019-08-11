Auburn man, 37, injured in car-motorcycle accident
An Auburn man suffered non life-threatening injuries Sunday evening after he crashed into a vehicle making a left-hand turn onto Turner Street, according to Auburn police.
Auburn police say speed and alcohol were likely factors in a crash Sunday evening involving a car and a motorcycle. Police said Georgia Brown, 18, of Turner was exiting a parking lot at 600 Turner St. in Auburn. She was turning left when Jacob Arundel, 37, who was driving south on a 2007 Suzuki GSX-R6, collided with Brown’s vehicle, according to police. Arundel was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment. Brown was not injured. The crash was still under investigation late Sunday. Auburn Police Department photo