Auburn police say speed and alcohol were likely factors in a crash Sunday evening involving a car and a motorcycle. Police said Georgia Brown, 18, of Turner was exiting a parking lot at 600 Turner St. in Auburn. She was turning left when Jacob Arundel, 37, who was driving south on a 2007 Suzuki GSX-R6, collided with Brown’s vehicle, according to police. Arundel was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment. Brown was not injured. The crash was still under investigation late Sunday. Auburn Police Department photo

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
auburn maine, crash
Related Stories
Latest Articles