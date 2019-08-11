LEWISTON — Rene and Lannette Cloutier of Turner and Bruce and Lisa Berry of New Gloucester announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children, Tasha Cloutier of Lewiston and Robert Massey of Lewiston.
The future bride is a 2014 graduate of Leavitt Area High School and the future groom is a 2008 graduate of Gray/New Gloucester High School. Both are real estate investors.
The wedding will take place Oct. 12 in Auburn.
