MONDAY, Aug. 12

AUBURN — Appointment Committee meeting, 4:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.

TUESDAY, Aug. 13

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.

AUBURN — Planning Board meeting, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 14

AUBURN — Farmers’ market, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza, 131 Main St.

AUBURN — Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

THURSDAY, Aug. 15

AUBURN — Lewiston-Auburn 9-1-1 Committee meeting, 8 a.m. at 552 Minot Ave.

AUBURN — Community Forest Subcommittee meeting, 7 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: