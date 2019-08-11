MONDAY, Aug. 12
AUBURN — Appointment Committee meeting, 4:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.
LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.
TUESDAY, Aug. 13
LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.
AUBURN — Planning Board meeting, 6 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 14
AUBURN — Farmers’ market, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza, 131 Main St.
AUBURN — Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.
THURSDAY, Aug. 15
AUBURN — Lewiston-Auburn 9-1-1 Committee meeting, 8 a.m. at 552 Minot Ave.
AUBURN — Community Forest Subcommittee meeting, 7 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.
