LEWISTON – Joyce Marie (Heald) Girardin, 78, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at CMMC of complications from a short battle with cancer. Joyce was born in Stoneham, Mass., Feb. 13, 1941 and later moved to Gardiner where she grew up and graduated from Gardiner High School in 1959. The second oldest of seven children to Hebert Heald and Frances True (Lombard) Heald.

Joyce was a homemaker staying home to raise her children while helping her husband refurbish their home in Greene. She loved planting and harvesting her vegetable gardens every year. Her favorite pastimes were solving the daily newspaper puzzles, reading, gardening, knitting and crocheting, drawing and oil painting (early years), jig saw puzzles, bird watching, taking care of her cat “Rascal”. She enjoyed all of her grandchildren with all of their activities and interests which gave her joy.

A longtime resident of Greene, Joyce worked at State of Maine as a state house clerk typist after high school, and later on when the kids were teenagers went back to work at One Right Systems of Lewiston for 15 years, Temp Services, Advantage Payroll Services and finally retiring from TD Bank of Lewiston in 2008 as a research clerk.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Paul G. Girardin of Greene; five children, Joseph Girardin of Gardiner, William Girardin of Litchfield, John Girardin and wife, Claire of Auburn, Laurie Hiscock and husband, Michael of Auburn, Frances Stauffer and husband, Mike of Auburn, seven grandchildren, Nicholas Girardin, Kathleen Hiscock, Elizabeth Stauffer, Hannah Stauffer, Christian Hiscock, Grace Girardin and Noah Girardin; her siblings, Janice Grondin of Monmouth, Kenneth Heald of Florida, Steven Heald of Litchfield, Peter Heald of Litchfield, H. Russell Heald of Plaistow, N.H.; many nieces and nephews.

Joyce was predeceased by her parents; and sister, Kathleen (Heald) Moore.

Thank you to all the nurses and staff in Oncology and the ICU unit at CMMC for their love and compassion for Joyce’s comfort and care.

Memorial service will be held Monday, August 12 at East Auburn Baptist Church in Auburn, where she attended for a short time and sang in the choir. Visiting hour at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. with a luncheon following. Graveside service will be held in the afternoon for immediate family at Litchfield Plains Cemetery in Litchfield.

