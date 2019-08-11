GULF BREEZE, Fla. – Richard McCollister, 66, died unexpectedly on July 2, 2019 at his home in Florida.He grew up in East Sumner and attended school in Hartford and at Buckfield High School. Richard served his country with the Marines and was stationed in Danang, Vietnam. While in the service he learned many skills he would use upon his return home. He was a master welder, mechanic, and jack of all trades. Richard loved to raise hell and anything that went fast. He raced snowmobiles and cars when he was younger and then later in life he was commissioned to design and build race cars, both here in Maine and later down south. He lived simply and as a free spirit.He is survived by three children, Amy Jaques, Heather Ayres, and Chris and their families; three siblings, Jane Felch, John McCollister, and Diane Woods; a stepmother; many stepsiblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the many friends he made along his life’s journey. By his request, there will be no remembrance service, however, remember him by the old song, “I Did It My Way” by Frank Sinatra.

« Previous

Next »