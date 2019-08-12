I think I know why all the shootings are going on in this country.

It’s all the negative news you see day in and day out on the news media. This is in print, television and the internet. Never any good news shown, oh maybe a 30-second bump at the end. What do you think that does to the young minds out there. They feel like the world is going down in a spiral, and they feel hopeless.

Also showing the shooters’ faces and names are making them martyrs for others to take their place. Please stop this. Just show a silhouette of them and do not mention them by name. It is exactly what they are looking for. “Look at me. I made the national news.”

Just my two cents on all this negativity in the media today.

Clem Bechard, Lewiston

