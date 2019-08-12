LEWISTON — Jackie Parent has joined Total Mortgage as mortgage banker.
Parent has been serving the Androscoggin area for over five years as a mortgage lender, with a 16-year history in finance with local credit unions.
New to Lewiston-Auburn, Total Mortgage is a nationwide lender serving communities for more than 20 years.
